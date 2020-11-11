SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – To honor all who have served in the military, this year the Nicholas County Veterans Council held a combined Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony included speeches from local veterans and community members. Nicholas County High School JROTC program participated in the ceremony by posting and retrieving colors and marching with the flag. A cadet also rang the bell for every soldier who died in war.

“Since COVID was significant and we had the shutdown we did not have a Memorial Day service. So this service today is a combined service for Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Councilmember Coleman Kuhn said.

During the ceremony the veteran of the year was also recognized.