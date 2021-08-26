Nicholas County hosts family treatment court graduations

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Nicholas County held its second-ever graduation for family treatment court.

The program gives recovering addicts a chance to stay with their families. Participants go through a rigorous rehabilitation program and eventually find work and learn skills to make their lives better.

Circuit Court Judge Steve Callaghan says programs like this help families stay together while communities recover.

“They have gotten off drugs, got their lives together. And we send them off today hoping that we’ve taught them skills that will last a lifetime.”

This graduation had seven graduates of the latest family treatment court program.

