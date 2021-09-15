New VP of Integrated Marketing named at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine welcomes a new team member.

Linda Arnold is the new interim Vice President of Integrated Marketing and the Chief Communications Officer. She has experience in many types of communications and is excited to get started at the school.

“This position at this school is so exciting for me, because I’m able to bring all those together, all those things together,” Arnold said. “And this is only my first week and I have to tell you that I continue to be impressed by what all is going on here.”

The school’s president Dr. James Nemitz says this new opportunity will be especially helpful for getting more outreach across the state, which will be especially helpful as the school approaches its 50th anniversary in 2022.

“I felt like I needed a person who could connect us statewide. And we needed to have more presence. So I started putting together a position where I could attract a person that had the expertise to tell WVSOM’s story.”

