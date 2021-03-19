New swing donated to Word Park

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With an initial proposal made by the city, the Beckley Area Foundation contributed enough grant funds for a new swing at Word Park in downtown Beckley. The swing is just one of the many different types of projects and services the foundation does as part of its Community Grant Program. Over the last two years, the Beckley Area Foundation has helped support over a hundred different projects through the program, ranging from human services, education, and even civic beautification projects like the swing.

“These projects will kind of add up over time. Like the swing, for example, just doing little things like that every year can help make the community just a little homier and brighter,” says Communications and Grant Program Coordinator for BAF, Sam Babcock.

The swing is now ready for use at the park and just in time for spring!