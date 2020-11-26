New Secret Sandwich Society location to be in Charleston

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville announced it has plan to open a second location in West Virginia.

The original Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville burned down earlier this month with plans to rebuild in Fayetteville. However, there are also plans to open a second location in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location will be on Capital Street in the old cosmetology school building.

“I do intend to rebuild Fayetteville and then really the four of us it would be me, Adam, David, and Tosha will be opening the Charleston location,” said Owner of Secret Sandwich Society Lewis Rhinehart. “We’ve been toying with Charleston for years, five years, we’ve looked at multiple spaces. A Charleston location is almost inevitable.”

The plan is for the new location to be open by 2022 and there is no timeline on the rebuilding of the Fayetteville location.