New Roots Community Farm hosting first pop-up farmer’s market of the year

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville farm is hosting its first pop-up market of the year this week.

New Roots Community Farm will have farmers and food trucks set up this Thursday from 1-6 p.m. What makes the pop-up market different from the weekly farm sales market is that there will be more than just the New Roots farm set up for those who come out.

“We’re inviting local farmers and artists to set up out here at the farm,” said New Roots Community Farm Event Planner Tabitha Stover. “We’re going to have farm sales, pop-up farmer’s markets, some artist stuff. We’re also going to have Polecat kitchen, a featured food truck. So, we’re encouraging people to bring out picnic blankets, kind of hang out with us for the whole evening.”

The pop-up market will be taking place on the last Thursday of each month through September.

