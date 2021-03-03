New River Youth Symphony getting ready for spring season

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The New River Youth Symphony is getting ready to start their spring season next week.

The New River Youth Symphony is composed students from across southern West Virginia and is broken down into two groups. One is called the Emerging Strings which features beginner-level students playing various string instruments, and the Youth Symphony which features students ages ten to twenty-four playing in a full orchestra.

The symphony was put on hold last March due to the pandemic, but was granted approval by the county commission to hold rehearsals in the Memorial building this season to allow for adequate social distancing.

“We are thankful for the Fayette County Commission approving our request to use the memorial building for our rehearsals,” said Conductor of the New River Youth Symphony Bill Bailey. “Because of Covid-19 we need a more larger space to be able to social distance, mask up, and be able to have a larger place for our rehearsals. We are hoping to start this Monday.”

Rehearsals will begin Monday March 8th with Emerging Strings at 5:15 PM and Youth Symphony at 6:45 PM. For more information on the youth symphony or to join visit NewRiverMusic.org.