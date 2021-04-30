New River Survival and Bushcraft opening registration for survival courses

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New River Survival and Bushcraft is accepting reservations for their survival courses starting May 1st.

New River Survival offers several different courses in survival and Bushcraft in addition to workshops for the Boy Scouts Wilderness Survival Merit Badge and Bugouts. The courses provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to survive in a back country emergency such as shelter and fire building, water and food gathering, and navigation.

“It’s so easy to get deep into the back country,” said New River Survival and Bushcraft Owner and Operator Josh Sapio. “So to have the skills and practice the skills necessary to make an emergency shelter, to provide yourself with an emergency fire, these are all skills that need to be practiced. We help facilitate that experience and so it’s really important for folks to be prepared for those experiences.”

You can register for a course by visiting newriversurvival.com or by calling 304-707-0733.

