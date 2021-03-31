New River Physical Therapy fully open in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Those in Raleigh County needing physical therapy have a new place to turn.

New River Physical Therapy had a soft opening in January due to COVID-19, but has built up its clientele to operate more consistently. Physical Therapists Richard Wooten and Thomas Booth say they’re excited about the unique services New River provides.

“We’re real serious about providing good care, good quality care, to the clientele that are in the area,” Wooten said.

“Whether it’s pediatrics in younger kids to high school athletes to middle age and some geriatric and over population,” Booth said. “We kind of treat the full array of patients.”

New River Physical Therapy separates itself through its hands-on approach rather than purely exercise-based workouts.