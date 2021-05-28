New River Park Pool to Remain Closed for 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Unfortunately, those of you who like to swim at the New River Park pool will have to wait until next year.

The New River Park pool will remain closed this year due to the shortage of lifeguards. The pool has a maximum capacity of five hundred people which requires ten to twelve lifeguards to operate safely and only three lifeguards signed up. Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker says they will be working alongside the YMCA to get more lifeguards for next year.

“We have always had them [lifeguard classes] in conjunction with the Y in March, April, and May,” said Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker. “We did have some young people come and be part of those, but unfortunately they all lived in outlying counties none of them were from Raleigh County. Anybody that is interest, you have to be a really good swimmer there is a prerequisite that you have to take to make sure you are capable of going through the whole class. All you have to do is call the Y and find out about those particulars and there is always classes in the spring.”

Baker says the pool at the Black Knight Country Club will be open this year.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard contact the YMCA at 304-252-0715.

