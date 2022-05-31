New River Jet Boats hit the water for another season

HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – The New River Jet Boats are officially open for the season again.

A longtime, family-friendly attraction in the New River Gorge, the company has been in operation at Hawks Nest State Park for over 25 years.

Like every attraction in the gorge, they are starting to accommodate a greater influx of visitors carried over after the national park designation. So, to accommodate the influx, this will make the first year the jet boats are open 7 days a week.

They will be doing shuttle bus rides down to the Hawks Nest Marina where guests then board the jet boat. The boat ride itself lasts about 30 minutes and takes visitors from the marina up to Teays Landing, giving them an excellent view of the New River Gorge Bridge.

No matter the age or the skill level, the captains of the boats say it’s a good ride for everyone to take.

“Everybody needs to get out I think and see the Gorge, it’s a beautiful setting,” Owner of New River Jet Boats and co-captain, Bobby Bower says. “Anybody can take the jet boat ride, you don’t have to be an Olympic swimmer or an athlete to do so. A lot of cool people come down, enjoy the Gorge, and get to see the river from a different perspective.”

People can get their tickets to ride the shuttle and jet boats at the Hawks Nest State Park ticket office starting daily at 10 a.m. You also have the option to make the drive down to the marina to buy your tickets there.

They will also be renting out stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.

