New River Intermediate School students show appreciation for Veterans Day

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County students are going the extra mile to honor those who served this Veteran’s Day.

Students at New River Intermediate have been working all week to show appreciation, including creating a montage of photos and cards for veterans. JROTC students from the Fayette Institute of Technology also came over for a flag ceremony with New River students.

“We’ve been learning about raising the flag with the military,” said New River Intermediate Fourth Grader Sloan Smith. “It’s been pretty fun. We’re kind of getting ready to do cards for the veterans that have served in the military.”

School-wide activities at New River Intermediate will continue through Veteran’s Day tomorrow.

