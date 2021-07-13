New River Humane Society in need of volunteers and donations after taking in 19 dogs at once

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The New River Humane Society has had its hands full after an Oak Hill man was arrested for keeping 19 dogs in cruel conditions.

According to the Humane Society, the dogs that were rescued are very antisocial and many have flea issues, which makes it difficult to handle them. The Humane Society has already been understaffed for some time, and after this case, things have only gotten worse.

Shentel Persinger, the operations manager at the New River Humane Society, says they’re looking for any volunteers they can get.

“The last several weeks I’ve actually worked six days a week,” Persinger said. “We have other staff picking up extra days too, we sometimes have to stay late. If anyone wants to foster or volunteer we are more than willing to have you come help us.”

The Humane Society is looking for donations of bleach, paper towels, 39 gallon trash bags and much more. And they are always looking for volunteers to help them through this tough time.

Related