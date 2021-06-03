New River Health Breaks Ground on New Facility

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – New River Health broke ground on their new health care facility located in the old K-Mart building in Oak Hill.

The building has been vacant for many years and serves as an ideal location for New River Health due to its visibility from route 19.

“It’s been empty for a number of years it’s at a highly visible location and New River is looking to expand services,” said New River Health CEO John Schultz. “You can’t be having a much more visible location than right off of 19 where about twenty-six thousand cars pass by everyday.”

The facility will offer a “one stop shop” for a variety of different health services such as medical, dental, vision, a pharmacy, and so much more. Not only will these services be available for the local residents, but also the tourists who come to visit the area.

“We will have an urgent care facility here which will be open seven days a week hopefully twelve hours a day for those individuals that get hurt whether they are rafting, hiking, or biking in the trails around the area,” Schultz said.

Getting everything in order to begin construction has been a long process especially with the pandemic, but will make the facility better suited for similar health crises in the future.

For long time board members seeing the organization grow from one doctor and a couple personal assistants in a machine shop to this state of the art facility is amazing.

“It’s very exciting,” said New River Health Board Member Paul Lively. “I’m really proud to be a part of the organization that has come this far from where we began to develop something like this that will serve the community. I’m really excited about it.”

The construction is expected to be completed by late spring or early summer with New River Health moving in by the middle of summer 2022.

