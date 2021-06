OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Work has started on an expansion site for New River Health.

The new facility will be housed in what was formerly the Kmart building at Fayette Square, which has sat vacant for years.

The 95,000 square foot facility will house a conference center, businesses relating to community health and serve as a place for patients to receive several different types of care in the same location.

The project is estimated to be completed by the summer of 2022.

