New River Gorge Regional Development Authority speaks on recent federal redesignation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge has recently been redesignated as a National Park and Preserve.

This redesignation will open up countless new opportunities in and around the region. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is excited about the possibilities with increased funding and recognition.

“We recognize a really exciting opportunity to recruit the outdoor industry and grow the outdoor industry across the four county territory,” said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Deputy Director Jina Belcher. “Not only with the tourism assets, but also potential new business and job creation. We’re really excited to be part of it. We’re really excited to see what new funding opportunities are opened up.”

With this being a federal designation, NRGRDA will have funding going forward to grow the outdoor industry.