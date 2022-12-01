New River CTC to offer mining electrician retraining course

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a mining electrician retraining course at the Nicholas County campus on Thursday, December 22, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

MSHA requires mine electricians in West Virginia to complete continuing education courses to keep their certification current.

Tuition for the one-day class is $50, and students must register for the course in advance. Remote students will receive a Zoom link after registering and paying for the class.

For more information, visit https://www.newriver.edu/continuing-education/ or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101.

Related