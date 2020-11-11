New River CTC faculty members receive OER grants

Four New River Community and Technical College faculty members received Open Educational Resource (OER) Grants for course development from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

Associate Professor of Psychology Karen Berneburg, Visiting Instructor/RN Program Director Duane Napier, Assistant Professor of English Dianna Putorek and Instructor of History Stacy Reikowsky received the grants for development of courses using OERs. OERs released under open licenses, allow for print or digital access at little or no cost to students.

Berneburg is working with Carnegie Melon to use Open Learning Initiatives as an alternative to traditional textbooks for PSYC 103 General Psychology

“By using OER materials, I will be able to provide relevant materials that aren’t expensive,” explained Berneburg. “The Open Learning Initiatives option will give students more ways to interact with the material as they learn it and give me more options to customize materials to meet student’s needs.”

Napier is looking into content for a medical assistant program course, Diseases of the Human Body.