New River CTC currently accepting applications for 2023 LPN to RN program

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is now accepting applications for the spring LPN to RN Bridge program starting January 2023. The associate of applied science program helps licensed practical nurses prepare for practice as registered nurses. The bridge program takes 16 months to complete, and students will attend classes at New River’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

Nursing student applicants must apply to New River CTC and gain acceptance to the college before applying to New River’s nursing programs. The deadline to apply to the bridge program for spring is October 1. For more information on the LPN to RN bridge program, email rn-program@newriver.edu or visit www.newriver.edu

