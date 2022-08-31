New River Community and Technical College to offer Grant Writing Workshop this fall

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – Business and nonprofit organization professionals can learn the basics of writing grant proposals this fall at New River Community and Technical College’s (CTC) Grant Writing Workshops. The workshops will be at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on September 28 and online via zoom on October 19 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Tuition is $30 to enroll in the workshops. Anyone interested must pre-register by September 21 for the in-seat course and October 12 for the virtual session. Zoom participants will receive a link and log in information via email after registration.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at (304)793-6101 for information on upcoming classes or to begin registering for courses.

