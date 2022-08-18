New River Community and Technical College recognizes the college’s first Physical Therapy Assistant graduates

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated their first class of Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) graduates on August 13 during a ceremony hosted at the Beaver campus. The Physical Therapy Assistant Associate of Applied Science graduates are Kayla Brooks, Alicia Gallaher, and Dannielle Matheny.

“We are thrilled for the members of our first PTA class,” says Program Director Dr. Angela Strickland. “They have worked diligently to get to this point and have bright futures ahead of them as demand for PTAs is strong.”

New River CTC’s five-semester PTA program accepts new students annually in the fall, offering courses at the Raleigh County campus in Beaver.

