New River Community and Technical College offers winter session courses

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is registering students for winter session courses that will begin on December 12 and end on January 13.

Students can earn up to three college credit hours in an online course in five weeks.

Winter session includes courses in Algebra, American History, English, General Mathematics, Introduction to fine arts, Microsoft Office applications, Psychology, and Sociology.

Financial aid is available for the session. Students attending other colleges or universities should advise their registrar’s office regarding transferring credits.

The deadline to register for the winter session is December 12. For more information, visit ww.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.

Related