New River Community and Technical College Foundation awards record number of scholarships

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – The New River Community and Technical College’s (CTC) Foundation has awarded a record number of scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year, totaling more than $150,000.

New River CTC students apply for scholarships to assist with tuition, fees, books, and other college expenses. The foundation awards scholarships based on academic merit, campus, program of study, community service, and financial need.

The 2022-2023 scholarship winners are:

Kaitlyn Alderman, of Marlinton, Veronica Blanton Nursing Scholarship, Elizabeth Runyon Scholarship, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship; Katherine Biggs, of Beckley, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship; Rainen Blankenship, of Bluefield, L&S Toyota Scholarship; Erica Brown, of Ghent, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship; Hannah Brown, of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship; Brendon Buzzard, of Marlinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Joan C. Browning Scholarship; Kelly Cales, of Hinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Richard and Ann Kline Scholarship; Rita Cash, of White Sulphur Springs, Veronica Blanton Nursing Scholarship; Elizabeth Cody, of Alderson, George and Helen Aide Scholarship, Judy D. Campbell Scholarship, Jeanne and Lawson Hamilton Scholarship, Horace McGraw Scholarship, David McClung Scholarship, Greenbrier Hospitality Scholarship; Hailey Collins, of Fayetteville, Robert Patterson Scholarship; Demetrius Cousins, of Lewisburg, Ron, and Lucie Refsland Scholarship, Edward D. Knight, Jr. Scholarship; Bela Davis, of Beaver, New River CTC Foundation Scholarship; Dawson Davis, of Glen Daniel, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship; Josey Duncan, of Marlinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Greenbrier Hospitality Scholarship; Hamza Ebrahim, of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship; Melissa Evans, of Mabscott, Robert Patterson Scholarship; Sydney Green, of Daniels, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship, Paul and Helen Wheeler Scholarship; Aaron Griffith, of Ronceverte, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Clarence “Bussie” Allen Scholarship; Jack Hanna, of Renick, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Robert Patterson Scholarship; Elizabeth Hefner, of Marlinton, Helen Virginia Chadwick Irons Scholarship, Dr. Richard and Ann Kline Scholarship; Abby Hicks, of Clifton Forge, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Greenbrier Hospitality Scholarship; Debra Hylton, of Sinks Grove, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Mary Louise and Jim Kilcollin Scholarship; Julien Keaton, of Hinton, Marie Leist Foundation Scholarship, Donald Runyon Scholarship; Laken King, of Princeton, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship; Wendy Malcomb, of Tioga, Fort-NCC Scholarship; Baylee Mann, of Beckley, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship; Mikenzi McMullen, of Marlinton, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship; Billy Meadows, of Cowen, Fort-NCC Scholarship; Brett Mele, of Renick, Carter Hometown Hero Scholarship, John L. Stewart, Jr. Scholarship, Herkness Mathematics Scholarship, Katherine Patterson Scholarship; Zowie Mullins, of Richwood, Ted and Andrea S. Spring Family Scholarship; Trina Olson, of Cool Ridge, Carter Family Foundation Scholarship; Jayden Osborne, of Rupert, McElhenney-Fry-Kirven Scholarship, John L. Stewart, Jr. Scholarship; Zacheriah Patton, of Lewisburg, New River CTC Invitational Scholarship; Brittany Rose, of Princeton, Wendy’s Adoption Scholarship; Isabella Ryan, of Union, Benjamin Fort Teacher Scholarship, David and Bertha Moshy Scholarship; Rochelle Schlusser, of Beckley, New River CTC Foundation Scholarship; Hannah Sigler, of Mount Nebo, Sizemore Medical Assisting Scholarship; Raven Smith, of Beckley, Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver Scholarship; Kacey St. Clair, of Princewick, Ted and Andrea Spring Scholarship; Abigail Tharp, of Rupert, Old Stone Presbyterian Women’s Scholarship; and Hayden Yates, of Lewisburg, Paul, and Helen Wheeler Scholarship.

The Foundation scholarship application will be online at www.nrctcf.org in spring 2023 for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 academic year. For more information about scholarships at New River CTC, contact 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

