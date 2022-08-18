New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.

2022 Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing graduates are Cassey Bolen, Christy Carr, Juleigh Childers, McKenna Cook, Eliza Donnally, Sherman Fox, Tammy Fox, Taylor Graham, Shawanda Hale, Brooke Hemstreet, Jeanette Hicks, Gabrielle Hoke, Ryan Irvine, Kylie Maderia, Tyrissa Martin, Ashley Mathews, Michaella Milam, Madison Miller, Andrew Miller, Michaela O’Dell, Candra Rodriguez, Kayla Sands, Kaylee Sebok, Kristina Shirley, Emily Smith, Morgan Smythers, Kelcie Spinks, Michelle Surgeon, Honesty Vance, and Julie Wright.

New River CTC offers the 11-month practical nursing certificate program at Beaver, Hinton, Lewisburg, and Summersville. The program prepares students for career pathways, allowing earned credits to transfer into advanced nursing programs.

