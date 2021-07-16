New restaurant comes to Ansted, Dixie’s Drive-In is open for business

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A new hometown ice cream parlor and drive-in restaurant has made it’s way to Ansted.
Dubbed after the sweet Labrador Retriever and family dog, Dixie’s Drive-In is best known for their soft serve ice cream, specialty sandwiches and hot dogs.
Rescued as a puppy, Miss Dixie was in the Deligne Family for 13 years and the drive-in restaurant even offers pup cups to your sweet fur-babies.
With the exception of Tuesdays, Dixie’s will be open daily to enjoy from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Deligne Family has rich ties to Ansted, as both Bill and Lisa are Midland Trail High School alumni and born and raised in the area.
Dixie’s Drive-In hopes to make their hometown proud by becoming the best drive-in restaurant in the country, while preparing and serving the best food possible for each customer.
You can head in and enjoy the Dixie Dog Footlong for only $3.99, among many other menu options.
And although sweet Dixie is no longer here, we’re all sure she would have adored the love…. And especially the hot dogs.