New restaurant comes to Ansted, Dixie’s Drive-In is open for business

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A new hometown ice cream parlor and drive-in restaurant has made it’s way to Ansted.

Dubbed after the sweet Labrador Retriever and family dog, Dixie’s Drive-In is best known for their soft serve ice cream, specialty sandwiches and hot dogs.

Rescued as a puppy, Miss Dixie was in the Deligne Family for 13 years and the drive-in restaurant even offers pup cups to your sweet fur-babies.

 

With the exception of Tuesdays, Dixie’s will be open daily to enjoy from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

 

The Deligne Family has rich ties to Ansted, as both Bill and Lisa are Midland Trail High School alumni and born and raised in the area.

Dixie’s Drive-In hopes to make their hometown proud by becoming the best drive-in restaurant in the country, while preparing and serving the best food possible for each customer.

 

You can head in and enjoy the Dixie Dog Footlong for only $3.99, among many other menu options.

And although sweet Dixie is no longer here, we’re all sure she would have adored the love…. And especially the hot dogs.

