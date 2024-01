OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – There is a new prevention resource officer at Oak Hill High School, and he is bringing a special partner.

Corporal Korey Spears from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will take over for Lieutenant McMullen, who retired last month.

Corporal Spears will also bring his K9 officer named Ulkan with him to the school.

Ulkan is a German shorthaired pointer.

Spears has been a deputy sheriff for seven years and a law enforcement officer for 13.

