New report ranks two West Virginia cities as some of the worst places to rent in America

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Personal finance website WalletHub released a report detailing the best and worst places to rent in America.

They compared more than 180 cities, ranking them on 22 different criteria, ranging from rent prices, to other things like quality of life.

According to WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez, two major West Virginia cities, Charleston and Huntington, were ranked in the list, both scoring quite low.

“We looked at 182 cities,” Gonzalez said.” Small, medium and large across the country. It’s becoming tougher and tougher to rent, of course depending on where you live.”

For quality of life, Charleston was ranked number 143 and Huntington was ranked dead last at 182, being one of the worst cities to rent from in the entire country.

You can view the full report from WalletHub by clicking here.

