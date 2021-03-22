New ministry to help people with home repairs

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – Neighbors on Wheels, a ministry that’s part of the Crab Orchard Baptist Church, is extending its ministry to help families with their home maintenance projects and repairs. The new ministry is called Carpenter’s Crew, and a team of skilled plumbers and carpenters will be available to help anyone who needs work done in those areas. Those who need home repair help will be asked to fill out an application so the team can gather the resources they need to assist them.

“We understand that home repairs are costly and that that can be a burden on many people,” says Andy Kiddle, maintenance man at the church. “So, through the love of Christ we are just trying to help out where we can and help ease those burdens a little bit.”

Anyone who would like to donate tools and supplies or are in need of home maintenance or are just wanting to find out more about the new ministry can call the church at 304 252 2610.