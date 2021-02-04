New Mercer County Health Department Administrator hopes to continue vaccinations moving forward

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Health Department has a new administrator.

Before becoming the administrator, Roger Topping was the logistics coordinator for the Health Department, where he helped ensure the vaccine clinics would run smoothly.

He originally retired in 2017 after being in the healthcare industry for 30 years. Now, the Board of Health selected him as the new administrator for his experience.

Topping said he’s incredibly grateful for the community support and he’s excited to continue the county’s vaccine distribution efforts.

“I am very grateful for the support of the community,” Topping said. “Without our volunteers, we would not be able to get this done. We have had a huge number of people from the community that have stepped up and said they want to help.”

Topping also thanked the Princeton Rescue Squad and all other volunteers for their continued support during the vaccination clinics.

“We have volunteers from the Bluefield State College Nursing Program, we have student nurses from the Mercer County Vocational Center. They come and they give vaccines.”