New highway signage for New River Gorge National Park unveiled

SANDSTONE, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and other politicians make a stop at the Sandstone Visitors Center to show off some new state highway signs designated for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Gov. Justice was joined by Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller. They all took part in the unveiling. The new signs will be seen along major highways.

“There is so much possibility,” Justice said. “Whether it be Fayetteville, Hinton or wherever it may be within striking distance of this incredible national park.”

In June of this year, the state saw more than three million visitors. And this new highway sign will be seen all around the region that the New River Gorge spans.

The Department of Transportation plans to set up 80 of these signs across the region to let tourists know that they are entering America’s newest national park.

