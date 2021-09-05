New high-end furniture studio in Beckley celebrates grand opening weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Consign and Design is a new furniture studio offering unique home accessories, decor, design services, and high-end furniture at below retail prices and they are celebrating their grand opening weekend at their location on Ragland Road in Beckley. The owner of the studio, Jennifer Bowling started her design chain Perfectly Planned 11 years ago, and has been on a mission to bring high-quality yet affordable furniture to Southern West Virginia and beyond ever since, Consign and Design being just another step towards this mission.

“We want to serve our Southern West Virginia community the best we can, I’m very proud to be a native West Virginian from this area and I couldn’t be happier to open my very first location here in Beckley West Virginia while I take this chain across the East Coast, so it’s very exciting,” says owner, Jennifer Bowling.

Consign and Design also has a paint studio where they plan to hold classes on furniture restoration. To find out more about this and everything this new furniture studio has to offer you can follow Consign and Design on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

