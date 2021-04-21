New four-year BSN program to be offered at Bluefield College School of Nursing

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College is excited to announce their new four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Bluefield College’s School of Nursing was created in 2010. It offers a one year registered nurse to BSN program, multiple certifications and a masters of science in nursing program. And now, it’s offering a fully-fledged, four-year bachelor of science in nursing program.

Much of the program will take place in the $2.7 million third floor addition of the college’s Science Center.

According to Dr. Yosley Cruz-Fernandez, the Assistant Dean and Nursing Program Director, their facilities house brand new equipment and all the resources the students will need to fulfill their education.

“Our skills lab has all new, moderate-to-high-fidelity mannequins,” Cruz-Fernandez said. “We pretty much have all the equipment our nursing students will need to learn the skills before getting into the practice setting.”

The college also says their nursing program will be different than other local colleges. Their program will offer mission trips that are in line with the college’s Christian values, and the students will have plenty of opportunities for hands-on experience in the nursing labs.

“Their first semester is fundamentals. They’ll spend approximately 90 hours in the skills lab.”

And with the college’s partnership with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine family of schools, they’ll give students even more access to state-of-the-art facilities and opportunities.

According to the School of Nursing’s Dean Dr. Jessica Sharp, they’re excited to offer this program and help their students give back to the community.

“Nursing needs to be available to all people who care about people and want to give back to their communities,” Sharp said. “This college will do that. We are a Christian college and we believe in giving back.”

The college is also offering A $4,000 scholarship to the first 25 students who are accepted into the brand new program.

The new nursing program starts its first classes this August.

Related