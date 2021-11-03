New Disc Golf course coming to New River Park

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Discs is a company that’s all about disc golfing, a sport that’s rapidly growing in popularity across the region, and now the company is partnering with the City of Beckley to put in a nine-hole disc golf course right in New River Park. And the project organizers feel its arrival will only bring in more positive attention to the area.

“I would say one of the biggest benefits of a disc golf course is the positive traffic that it brings,” says Nathan Kessler, CEO of Mountaineer Discs. “This is just another thing we can bring to the park to showcase it more to a different group of the community.”

The company plans for the course to be put in at the park no later than early Spring of next year. You can check out Mountaineer Discs on their Facebook page to find out more about their plans.

