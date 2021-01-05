New COVID-19 vaccine info line announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- On Monday, Gov. Justice announced that, in order to help West Virginians get information on the distribution process and availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the state has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line.

VACCINE INFO LINE: 1-833-734-0965.

The line will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It will serve as a point of reference for West Virginians seeking information on COVID-19 vaccines, vaccination timelines, and any other questions about the vaccines,” Gov. Justice said. “We also have a lot of information online, and our partners use a whole variety of methods for getting this information out to you – like social media, radio, television, and newspapers.”

Visit vaccinate.wv.gov <https://governor.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d525ab9ade4d860d2b5772468&id=3d29214b52&e=6b66f0dd10> for more information, including details on vaccine availability and other frequently asked questions.