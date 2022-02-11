New cheerleading scholarship named in honor of long-time coach Lisa Blankenship

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University has announced the endowment of a new scholarship that honors the memory of a beloved Mountain Lion Coach.

The Lisa Blankenship Memorial Scholarship is the first endowed scholarship at Concord that assists cheerleaders in pursuing their education.

The scholarship is named for Lisa Blankenship, who was a cheerleading coach with Concord from 1977 until the time of her death.

According to the current head cheerleading coach Jessica Doty, the community banded together to raise the funds for the scholarship.

“Lots of folks knew who she was and the impact she had here in the community,” Doty said. “And it just made sense to try and have a scholarship to memorialize such a figure within the Concord community.”

The scholarship was created through community fundraisers, and Concord cheerleading will host fundraisers each year to support the memorial fund.

A celebration to mark the endowment of the scholarship will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 during halftime of the CU men’s basketball game. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Carter Center on Concord’s Athens campus.

