New car detailing business hosts ribbon cutting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new car detailing business held a ribbon cutting in downtown Beckley.

Broke Guys Detailing can do interiors, exteriors and is fully certified in detailing.

The shop is owned by 18 year old Tyler Hicks. He recently finished getting his certification for detailing cars and says he’s very excited to start his own business.

“There’s not a lot of detailing places around here,” Hicks said. “I went to school for this, I went up to Pittsburgh and did get certified for detailing cars.”

Broke Guys Detailing is hoping to be open for business by November 15 and is located at 345 Prince Street in downtown Beckley.

