New Bluefield bus transfer station expected to be complete by spring

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Division of Public Transit and the West Virginia Department of Transportation are working on a new 2,000 sq. ft. bus transfer station on Bluefield Avenue right in downtown Bluefield due to the need for a warm, dry, and safe central hub for bus passengers in the area.

And the new station will come with various amenities, including bathrooms, services for tickets and bus passes, and even Greyhound Bus transfer services.

“It’s going to be a real benefit to the community and it helps revitalize the area,” says Executive Director for Division of Public Transit Bill Robinson. “The area down there had had a lot of problems in the past and Bluefield wanted to revitalize the area, kind of lift it up.”

The official name for the station will be the Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station, and it’s expected to open sometime in late winter or early spring of this year.

