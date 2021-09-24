New bank branch opens first West Virginia location in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The First Sentinel Bank is a new banking branch to hit West Virginia, and the very first one in our Mountain State is opening its doors right in downtown Princeton. And a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments and giveaways, and the welcoming in of the new branch manager and staff was all part of the celebratory event honoring the new bank.

“We are so excited to finally be here, it was a long process to get this branch up and running with COVID being involved, getting materials and all of the different things needed for the location, it took a little bit longer than we anticipated, but we are so happy to be here in Princeton,” says President and CEO, John Thompson.

The bank is now officially open to anyone who is looking for a new banking experience in the Mercer County area, and you can find the bank on 329 Ingleside Road in Princeton.

