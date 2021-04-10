Neighborhood Car Cruises return to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Events’ committee hosted their first Neighborhood Car Cruise of the year, starting off with the Bowling Addition, a route that begins along Johnstown Road and circles around through Orchard, Glen, Vine, and Mankin Avenues. Shade Tree Car Club came out with its many different cars, but more car clubs may join as more of these popular neighborhood cruises take place.

“Car lovers just love to get out,” says Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events. “It’s like a little parade for them to go around and wave at everybody. And the people in the neighborhood, it gives them something to look forward to, as some of them might be quarantined or just not getting out this afternoon. Last year it was great how many came out, and we’re hoping that some people come out today too.”

The other three Neighborhood Car Cruises for this year are expected to take place next month.

