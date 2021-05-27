Neal Brown excited for 2021 football season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Notable sports figures are in White Sulphur Springs this week for a two-day fundraiser to help with drug abuse prevention programs in West Virginia.

Among the notable guests was WVU head football coach Neal Brown, one of multiple Mountaineer figures who came to the resort. Brown says as the state’s lone Power 5 program, WVU takes pride in setting an example for the state, especially when it’s to fight an important issue such as drug abuse.

Brown is also looking forward to his third fall as Mountaineers’ coach, as they closed 2020 with a Liberty Bowl win over Army.

