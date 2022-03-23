Neal Brown discusses aims, expectations for spring practice

MORGANTOWN, WV (Neal Brown video courtesy WVU Athletics) – As West Virginia football begins spring practice this week, hear some of head coach Neal Brown’s goals that he hopes to achieve by the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 23.

There may be adjustments made on offense, with the recent staff addition of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Brown is hopeful the run game can succeed against opponents who might be better on paper; he felt that they did well when facing opponents they were expected to do well against in 2021.

Brown also mentioned former Bluefield Beaver standout Sean Martin as someone who has a chance to grow into a role of regular playing time. The now-junior defensive lineman played in all 13 games last year, recording 15 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

