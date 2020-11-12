Nation’s first Anti-Vaping barn completed along Route 20

Kassie Simmons
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The nation’s first anti-vaping barn was unveiled near Athens today.

“It’s become a really big issue with youths, especially in high school and middle school,” said Candace Harless, the coordinator for Drug-Free Communities. “We’re trying to get awareness out about the health issues that go along with vaping. It’s a little bit different from tobacco. It still has nicotine, which is an addictive substance that affects the brain, especially for youths.”

The initiative to paint barns to encourage healthy practices started over a decade ago. Since then, West Virginia has been home to several “first barns” delivering a variety of health messages. The newest barn encourages the public to stop vaping.

“There are several people I see that use it,” said barn owner Steven Johnston. “Of course, I don’t see many locally until you get into town, but I see several in Athens and in Princeton.”

You can spot the barn on the side of Route 20 between Athens and Pipestem.

