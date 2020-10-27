Artist repaints abandoned barn with anti-vaping message

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – An artist who specializes in painting barns is finishing some artwork near Athens.

County officials asked the artist to paint an anti-vaping message on an abandoned barn. The message includes the full anti-smoking hotline, and will encourage residents to seek help if they need it.

In partnership with the Mercer County Commission, Scott Hagan has painted more than a dozen barns around the area.

“In Mercer County I think we go back about 16 years. So it’s been quite a union over the years working with them. It’s been a really fun ordeal,” Hagan said.

The painting was also commissioned as part of Red Ribbon Week, which aims to prevent children from getting into drugs and other controlled substances.

The barn can be seen from Hinton Road when traveling out of Pipestem State Park towards Athens.