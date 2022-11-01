National Task Force files enforcement actions against 2 alleged illegal robocallers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.

Targets of the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigation are Michael Lansky LLC conducting business as Avid Telecom and One Eye LLX. The task force is enforcing civil investigative demands (CIDs) against each entity.

Action against Avid Telecom details several instances in which the task force suspects the company knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls. Additionally, the task force alleges that CEO Michael Lansky helped another telecom provider hide its suspicious traffic.

The enforcement action against One Eye discloses how an individual named Prince Anand closed PZ Telecommunication LLC and became the apparent CEO of One Eye.

The transition occurred after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease and desist letter.

Avid has not answered the CID, and One Eye is no longer responding to the task force.

Attorney General Morrisey gives the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.

Contact the office’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a complaint at www.ago.wv.gov.

Related