National Pest Management Association offers prevention tips for a pest free home as temperatures drop

Fairfax, VA (WOAY) – While fighting off pests is a year-round battle; cooler temperatures send several unwanted guests seeking shelter and food wherever they can.

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is providing some tips to prevent infestations this fall.

Once indoors, pests pose a serious risk to residents and their property, making it crucial to be vigilant with prevention efforts.

To keep your home pest-free, NPMA recommends:

Keep kitchen counters clean, store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles. Crumbs and garbage buildup are appealing to pests scrounging for food. Screen attic vents, openings to chimneys, and any other areas where homes may be open to the outdoors, like mail slots and animal doors. Seal cracks and crevices outside the home using caulk and steel wool. Pay close attention to where utility pipes enter the structure. Keep basements, attics, and crawl spaces well-ventilated and dry. Inspect items such as boxes of decorations, package deliveries, and grocery bags before bringing them indoors. Replace weather-stripping and repair loose mortar around the foundation and windows. Install gutters or repair existing systems which will help draw water and moisture away from your home, preventing any leaks or buildup that might attract pests. Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and keep shrubbery well-trimmed.

Anyone that suspects they may have an infestation in their homes should contact a licensed pest professional to inspect and treat the problem.

For more information on pest prevention and identifying common household pests, visit www.PestWorld.org.

