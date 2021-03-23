National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week aims to educate about addiction

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – This week is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

This week aims to educate people about the struggles of addiction and how many suffer from it.

Candace Harless, the drug-free communities coordinator with Community Connections in Princeton, says they promote the week each year to help educate the youth.

“We promote National Drug and Alcohol Facts week in Mercer County just to educate our community,” Harless said. “We also push prevention and awareness to our youth so they have knowledge about drugs, alcohol, addiction and brain chemistry, just to make healthy decisions.”

Approximately 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, but only 10% receive treatment.