Close to five hundred doses of Naloxone distributed across six counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Close to 500 doses of Naloxone were distributed to six counties across southern West Virginia last Thursday.

Not only were kits distributed, but the public also had access to information regarding mental health for those struggling throughout the holiday season.

Executive Director of Community Connections Greg Puckett said, “We have an addicted society. It’s unfortunate, but we also understand with an addicted society, we have an abnormal high of overdoses. That comes from a lot of things, that could be bad batches of the drugs they’re taking. We do see a lot of fentanyl in this area so therefore it triggers a lot of overdoses on a regular basis. The other part is the sense of hopelessness and depression, especially at the holidays.”

Puckett urges those struggling with addiction to reach out to their local Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center or find other resources to help.

