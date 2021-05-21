Music festival coming this summer to Glenwood Recreational Park

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A concert is coming to Glenwood Recreational Park this summer.

Local musician Jonathan Buckner asked the Mercer County Commission for help funding a music festival. It’s called ‘Music in the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope.’

Decades ago, Glenwood Park was home to Bluegrass festivals that brought in thousands of people, and according to County Commissioner Bill Archer, they’re hoping to bring back some of that magic.

“We’re geared up to try and make that happen again,” Archer said. “So it’s an exciting time for people to come visit and enjoy the area and our beautiful facilities.”

The Mercer County Commission voted to provide a total of $10,000 to the festival. It’s scheduled for August 28th.

Tickets for the festival can be ordered in advance for $25, or $30 day of.

