Multiple law enforcement departments in Raleigh County combine for Operation “LA Cleanup”

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley PD and others assisted Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force in Operation “LA Cleanup.”

Operation “LA Cleanup” is the result of a months-long investigation about drug trafficking in the Lanark area. The operation resulted in 13 total arrests, most on multiple charges, and the recovery of over 1,000 doses of narcotics.

“My office would like to thank the members of law enforcement, superficially those with the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, for their work on the case,” said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield. “Again, that task force is comprised of individuals that are members of the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the Beckley City Police Department. It is a collaborative effort to stop narcotics trafficking in our community.”

The trials of all 13 arrested will be set within the next 10 days.