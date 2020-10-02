Multiple departments work to achieve successful first month back for Greenbrier County Schools

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Multiple departments have been working to make the school year as safe as possible within Greenbrier County Schools.

It’s been a constant shuffling within the county to adjust to the new school year under COVID-19. With elementary and secondary students on different schedules, the nutrition department has a unique meal plan for each group.

“Elementary students are in school every day, five days a week, so they get all of their meals at school,” said Greenbrier County Child Nutrition Coordinator Jenny Curry. “Middle and high school students, we send home three day meal bags on Thursdays of Friday, whichever schedule they’re on.”

The nursing departments have been in constant communication with each school to make sure health measures are being followed.

“We have the principals give us a weekly report about anything they might need,” said Greenbrier County Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy. “Additional facemasks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting supplies. So we just continue those effort, we continue that, made sure they had what they needed in the building. They’re really good to communicate with us and let us know what they need, and we get it out promptly.”

Both nursing and nutrition have succeeded so far this year because of a willingness to adapt to fluid conditions.

“Now, we are back on our county menu,” Curry said. “We are already experiencing some changes from time to time will have to be made because of food availability.”

Despite some students who originally opted for 100% virtual classes opting back into in-person, the county continues to successfully execute its vision after experiencing an unpredictable first month back.

“We did a lot of work behind the scenes,” McCoy said. “Drafting the documents we would use for communication, establishing good communication with our local providers as well as within our core nursing group itself.”